Korea Investment CORP Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332,220 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.73% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $35,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth $805,680,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,862 shares during the last quarter. VPR Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,052,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $29.60 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.61.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.