Korea Investment CORP Has $43.37 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,744 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $43,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

