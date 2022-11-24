Korea Investment CORP Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,562 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $35,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.