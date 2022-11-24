Korea Investment CORP Purchases 36,879 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $36,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of ECL stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.