KRM22 (LON:KRM) Trading Down 5.9%

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.56). Approximately 9,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £16.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.98.

KRM22 Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime; and Market Surveillance that offers analytics and contextual market surveillance tools to help capital markets firms identify and manage the potential risks of market abuse, fraud, and operational breaches.

