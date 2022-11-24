KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.55. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
