KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.93 million, a PE ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.55. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KVHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KVH Industries

About KVH Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 37.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.