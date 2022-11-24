L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.43. 796,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,342. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.31 and its 200 day moving average is $232.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

