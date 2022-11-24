Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $461.40 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.23 and a 200-day moving average of $440.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.