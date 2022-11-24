Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Landec to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $833,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,627,593 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,227.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Landec during the first quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 183.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Landec by 309.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landec by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 25.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

