Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 220 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VOO traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.