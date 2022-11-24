Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $615,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 535,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,119,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 266,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,786. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

