Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after purchasing an additional 778,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 1,068,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,844,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,479. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

