Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $461,000 Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after buying an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,674,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

