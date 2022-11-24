Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,686,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,677. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

