Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,907. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $264.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

