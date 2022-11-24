Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 93,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $266,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

