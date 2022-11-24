Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE LGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 93,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
