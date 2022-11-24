Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Lazard worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Price Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.