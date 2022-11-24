LCX Reaches Market Cap of $30.30 Million (LCX)

LCX (LCX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. LCX has a total market cap of $30.30 million and approximately $252,304.10 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One LCX token can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.69 or 0.08662447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00483120 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.09 or 0.29641368 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

