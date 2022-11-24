Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 11,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 1,062.8% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

