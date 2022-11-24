Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lennar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Lennar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lennar by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LEN traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $86.46. 1,730,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,394,140. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.41. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LEN. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.