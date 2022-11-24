Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Barclays

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

LGND opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $164.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $1,091,485. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.