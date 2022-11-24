Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 164.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.0% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after purchasing an additional 366,053 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

