Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $111.73 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00004764 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $111.73 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022245 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002113 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005374 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,062,497 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

