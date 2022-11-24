LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Acquires $23,450.00 in Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $23,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,089,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,076.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LiveOne Trading Up 7.4 %

LVO stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LiveOne by 737.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 777,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveOne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LiveOne Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVO. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of LiveOne from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

