Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 598,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,530. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

