Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,818 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.5% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.73.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.15. 1,396,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

