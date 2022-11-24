Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PSA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $297.12. 1,057,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,684. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

