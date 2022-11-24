Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $16.21 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 5,640,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,333,825. The company has a market cap of $413.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.