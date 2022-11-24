Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 52,116 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,116 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Shares of EW traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

