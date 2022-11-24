LUKSO Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $6.04 or 0.00036526 BTC on popular exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $90.30 million and $1.15 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.31 or 0.08553232 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00480876 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.99 or 0.29503710 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
