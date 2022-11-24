Lumina Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

Etsy Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $8,672,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $8,672,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,405.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

