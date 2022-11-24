Lumina Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 34.5% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,079 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,918,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,523. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $676.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

