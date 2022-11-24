Lumina Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,336. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.16 and its 200-day moving average is $364.58. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $694.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

