Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman Sells 20,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,062.50.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, hitting C$12.69. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$7.80 and a one year high of C$13.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

