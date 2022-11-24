M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MWE stock opened at GBX 55.14 ($0.65) on Monday. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($0.97). The stock has a market cap of £48.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,866.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.49.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.