MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Buys $10,786.16 in Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, with a total value of $10,786.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,946.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $29.00 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,973 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

