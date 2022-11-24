Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Sells C$619,443.20 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Vincent Henry sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$619,443.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,243.21.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,335. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.60.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently 1,950.00%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.
