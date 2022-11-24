Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 2.3 %

MCHX opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.05. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,585 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

