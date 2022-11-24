Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Trading Down 11%

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Rating) was down 11% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). Approximately 556,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 623,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 55.36 and a quick ratio of 55.06. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.35.

Marechale Capital Company Profile

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.

