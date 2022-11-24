Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Critical Review

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marinus Pharmaceuticals -77.96% -244.60% -70.15% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marinus Pharmaceuticals $15.35 million 10.93 -$98.78 million ($0.46) -9.80 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.06 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.43, indicating a potential upside of 552.52%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings. The company's ZTALMY product candidate acts at synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, a target for its anti-seizure, antidepressant, and anxiolytic potential. It is developing ganaxolone for treating genetic epilepsy disorders, such as PCDH19-related epilepsy, tuberous sclerosis complex, depressive disorders, and Lennox-Gestaut Syndrome. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company and CyDex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

