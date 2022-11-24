Mark Phillip Laven Acquires 7,500 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director Mark Phillip Laven purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 402,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,573.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Phillip Laven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Mark Phillip Laven purchased 7,500 shares of Latham Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,675.00.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $423.97 million, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.85 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,784,000 after acquiring an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 416.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

