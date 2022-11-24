Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stock Position Lessened by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for approximately 2.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Markel worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $929,225,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after buying an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,281.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,179.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,243.58. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24.

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

