Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marks Electrical Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON MRK traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 75.50 ($0.89). The company had a trading volume of 390,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,787. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,464.67. Marks Electrical Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.40 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard bought 32,500 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £20,150 ($23,826.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Marks Electrical Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) target price on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

