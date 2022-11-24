Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Decreased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,583,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.9 %

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAR opened at $161.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.