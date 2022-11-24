Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.86.

Masonite International Stock Up 0.9 %

About Masonite International

Masonite International stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.34. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $119.32.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

