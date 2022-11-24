Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.75 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.65 billion.

Maximus Stock Down 0.3 %

MMS stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Maximus has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Maximus

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,654 shares of company stock worth $2,144,657. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

