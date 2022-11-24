McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after acquiring an additional 66,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $273.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

