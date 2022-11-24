Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.25-5.30 EPS.

NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

