Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. Medtronic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

