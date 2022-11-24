Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.25-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. Medtronic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.30 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.02 on Thursday. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Read More
