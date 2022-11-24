Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Medtronic stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.02. 9,874,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

